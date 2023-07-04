Summer Escapes
Shoreline dog rescue trailer stolen over the weekend

Dog rescue trailer stolen
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A shoreline dog adoption non-profit is out thousands of dollars after a thief stole its trailer over the weekend.

It happened Sunday morning on River Street.

The trailer belongs to Homeward Bound CT, an organization that helps connect dogs with new families.

One of those dogs is Jack. He’s a 1.5 year old Shih Tzu mix who needs to find his forever home.

“He came from one of our rescue partners in Pennsylvania,” Homeward Bound CT board member Becky Epperson said.

Jack will likely find a new, loving family because of the work Homeward Bound does.

“We’re just a bunch of volunteers who all have families and full-time jobs,” Board member Lindsay Santanelli said. “We do this in our spare time.”

The group relies heavily on donations and stored most of them in their trailer. It had about $3,000 worth of supplies in it.

“Folding chairs, tables, we had all of our signage, banners, dog water bowls, food bowls, we’re still trying to compile a list of everything that we lost,” Santanelli said.

The volunteers say the thief tried to steal a different trailer at first but didn’t have much luck. So, they hooked up the Homeward Bound trailer instead and took off shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

“The trailer itself is worth about $2,000 and luckily that is insured,” Santanelli said.

Santanelli and the other volunteers believe the thief may have been after the trailer itself and not necessarily the contents.

The contents were needed for the upcoming Chester Dog Fair, which runs September 16-17. The event is designed for dogs to have fun and meet other animals. It’s also an opportunity for organizations like Homeward Bound CT to connect adoptable dogs with new owners.

“Everything we need to set up for the events for the most part is in that trailer,” Santanelli said.

Old Saybrook Police are looking for the thief. Call them at (860) 395-3142 if you know anything.

In the meantime, you can help Homeward Bound recover by donating HERE.

