Flooding forces evacuations at Rocky Hill condo complex

Viewer video of flooding at a Rocky Hill apartment complex
By Olivia Kalentek and Hector Molina
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Several units of an apartment complex in Rocky Hill were evacuated Monday due to flooding.

A total of eleven units at the Cedar Hollow Condo complex were evacuated after rain storm led to flooding Monday evening.

The Rocky Hill fire department was dispatched to the complex around 8:15 p.m.

According to deputy fire chief Brian Stevens, units had anywhere from 8 inches to 8 feet of water in the basement. Members of the fire department were pumping water out of the units.

At least three to four families were staying in hotels Monday night while building inspectors determined whether their units were habitable.

Deputy chief Stevens said there was also flooding on Main Street which got backed up to a local construction site.

The retention pond at the construction site broke, causing water to flood the units.

Gas and electric have been shut off to several units impacted by water.

Building inspectors are still working to determine when families can move back into their condos.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

