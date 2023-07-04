Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Only on 3: Litchfield man and his dog make a strong recovery after a bear attack

Speaking to man attacked by a bear in Litchfield
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Litchfield man and his dog are making strong progress in their recovery from a fight with a bear this past weekend.

Late Saturday morning, Dave Monscheen was sitting on his front porch as he usually did.

“Cooper got up in a flash and ran around the house,” said Monscheen. “I knew something wasn’t right, and by the time I got there and I got there within ten seconds.”

When Dave turned the corner, he saw Cooper entangled with the bear and ran straight down to him.

Monscheen said, “I just ran toward them yelling and screaming. I tried to get the Bear’s attention; cooper was just crying and howling.”

The entire fight lasted less than a minute when Monscheen’s wife Andrea called the dog back by his electric caller.

Monscheen then managed to get back up the hill but strangely enough he doesn’t remember the altercation, not one scratch.

“I had blood all over me I didn’t even feel it,” said Monscheen. “I don’t know what I did to get him off, I did something, I wish I could recall, but I can’t.”

Cooper sustained a lot of cuts and bruises but is home and healing quickly.

Moscheen too is healing, but in addition to claw cuts and bruises he sustained a fractured finger.

The Bear and her cubs haven’t been seen since the incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Naugatuck Animal Control was contacted and responded to Route 8 North, in the area of exit 26,...
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
There are flooding concerns until late Tuesday night because of excessive rainfall.
Technical Discussion: Flash Flooding Reported Through Several Areas of the State..
Jordan Green was arrested for the murder of Gregory Betsey on 370 Prospect Avenue.
Police arrest the suspect of a deadly shooting in Hartford
The Deep River Fire Department helped campers get off the island at Selden Neck State Park...
Rabid bobcat attacks camp counselor as he slept at Selden Neck Island in Lyme

Latest News

Speaking to man attacked by a bear in Litchfield
Only on 3: Speaking to man attacked by a bear in Litchfield
Crews extinguish building fire in downtown Hartford
Crews extinguish building fire in downtown Hartford
Significant flooding in Hartford's north end
Significant flooding in Hartford's north end
Fire at the Frontier building in downtown Hartford.
Crews extinguish building fire in downtown Hartford