Only on 3: Litchfield man and his dog make a strong recovery after a bear attack

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Litchfield man and his dog are making strong progress in their recovery from a fight with a bear this past weekend.

Late Saturday morning, Dave Monscheen was sitting on his front porch as he usually did.

“Cooper got up in a flash and ran around the house,” said Monscheen. “I knew something wasn’t right, and by the time I got there and I got there within ten seconds.”

When Dave turned the corner, he saw Cooper entangled with the bear and ran straight down to him.

Monscheen said, “I just ran toward them yelling and screaming. I tried to get the Bear’s attention; cooper was just crying and howling.”

The entire fight lasted less than a minute when Monscheen’s wife Andrea called the dog back by his electric caller.

Monscheen then managed to get back up the hill but strangely enough he doesn’t remember the altercation, not one scratch.

“I had blood all over me I didn’t even feel it,” said Monscheen. “I don’t know what I did to get him off, I did something, I wish I could recall, but I can’t.”

Cooper sustained a lot of cuts and bruises but is home and healing quickly.

Moscheen too is healing, but in addition to claw cuts and bruises he sustained a fractured finger.

The Bear and her cubs haven’t been seen since the incident.

