Rain tumbled through but Chester Rotary’s 45th Fourth on the Fourth was still a success

CHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The soggy weather didn’t deter runners from participating in the Chester Rotary’s 45th Four on the Fourth.

There was a 15-minute rain delay to start this morning; however, participants still had a great time running.

When participants got the “go,” they made their way through the 4-mile race passing by scenic views of waterways and tree-lined roads!

The race was hosted by the Chester Rotary that donated funds toward several human services and charitable organizations such as Tri-Town Youth Services Bureau, Bikes for Kids, and Shoreline Soup Kitchen, etc.

Many runners agreed that rain or shine this race was the perfect way to start Independence Day.

Longtime runner Danielle said, “it doesn’t deter us; it’s usually wicked hot and sunny and you kind of wish that it would rain on you so this might be cool!”

