Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Video shows shooter open fire into Kansas nightclub crowd; management shares perspective on what happened

New video from inside the Kansas nightclub shows a shooter open fire into a crowd of people inside. (KWCH)
By Branden Stitt, KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - New video from inside a Wichita nightclub shows a shooter open fire into a crowd of people inside.

KWCH spoke with the club’s management Monday evening about the shooting and what they say actually happened.

The owner of City Nightz provided the new, edited video from inside the club.

The shooter can be seen at the bottom of the screen as he’s firing. Everyone is running and dropping to the floor. Then, as the shooter makes his way to the exit, he continues firing as others are rushing for the door.

Eleven people suffered injuries, including nine people who were wounded by gunfire and two who were trampled as the crowd rushed to leave the club.

Club management said they took proper precautions to keep patrons safe and they’re not sure how the gunman in the video entered the business. They said their club has been opened for a year, and in that time, reports of violence have been fewer and farther between than what Wichita police are saying.

The ownership believes police are focusing on their club because of what happened early Sunday morning without looking at the bigger picture concerning Wichita’s violent crime rates. Earlier Monday, KWCH heard from Wichita Police Department Chief Joe Sullivan, who shared his view that the shooting could’ve been prevented had the club properly screened its patrons.

Starting Monday night, the Wichita Police Department issued a 30-day suspension to City Nightz.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Naugatuck Animal Control was contacted and responded to Route 8 North, in the area of exit 26,...
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
Jordan Green was arrested for the murder of Gregory Betsey on 370 Prospect Avenue.
Police arrest the suspect of a deadly shooting in Hartford
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Tuesday July 4. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Flash Flooding Reported Through Several Areas of the State..
The Deep River Fire Department helped campers get off the island at Selden Neck State Park...
Rabid bobcat attacks camp counselor as he slept at Selden Neck Island in Lyme

Latest News

Hikers find a woman in a state park days after she was reported missing. (WCVB, STOUGHTON...
Woman rescued after days stuck in swamp in Massachusetts park after hikers hear screams, police say
Anne C. Jordan was charged with six counts of child neglect by Metro Police.
Police: 3-month-old baby found dead during first day at in-home day care
Police on the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
In Allegan County, Michigan, an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of...
A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed 1 woman and injured 9 other people
In Allegan County, an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of spectators.
VIDEO: Fireworks land in crowd in Allegan County Michigan