Waterbury animal shelter searches for home for longtime resident
By Audrey Russo
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Brass City Rescue Alliance in Waterbury is searching for a home for one of its longest residents.

Todd, a mixed breed terrier, has been waiting for three years.

The shelter needs help supporting him and the other dogs.

It’s hard to imagine calling a kennel home for three years, but it’s harder to call the kennel anything else when you’re only four years old.

“He’s pretty much been here as long as I can remember,” said Aliyah Tigeleiro, a volunteer.

Jennifer Humphrey, CEO of the Brass City Rescue Alliance, is hoping it’ll be fourth time’s the charm for Todd.

“Would you say he’s your longest resident?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Right now? Yes,” said Humphrey.

Rescued from North Carolina, Todd had a string of local families who weren’t the right fit.

“His biggest thing is he needs structure,” Humphrey said. “He gets along with dogs, loves kids, loves people he doesn’t even bark.”

“It’s so sad seeing all the meet and greets that he gets and then nothing comes out of it,” Tigeleiro said.

He’s healthy after the shelter shelled out for some medical issues.

“He’s close to a $10,000 dog,” said Humphrey.

Recently, Humphrey and the volunteers took in more pups in need of costly vet care.

“Toby ended up with abdominal peritonitis, surgery would be $10-$15,000,” Humphrey said. “Max, he’s allergic to the everything on the planet. We got quoted 1$,500 for a 5-pound dog.”

Todd and the dogs aren’t the only ones who need help. The rescue itself has had its fair share of troubles not too long ago/

“I have an appointment next week I’m going to find out about surgery,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey herself is a colon cancer survivor, found in the midst of a pain-management regimen for herniated discs.

She had to close the shelter late last year for a few months while she recovered.

“I couldn’t go to events I couldn’t risk having them jump on me even in my own house,” Humphrey said.

The shelter re-opened in April and Humphrey is back to planning fundraisers and adoption events.

The hard work it takes to give dogs like Todd the home they deserve.

“He loves to just sit around and sun bathe and play,” said Tigeleiro.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

