16-year old severely burned during fireworks incident

SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - The Somers Fire Department responded to reports of a 16-year old girl with chest injuries after a fireworks incident.

They were sent to 699 Springfield Road in Somers on Tuesday and found two people injured.

After investigation, they learned that an illegal fireworks display stand tipped over and launched toward a crowd.

The 16-year old girl was transported ALS to Baystate Hospital in Springfield, where she was stabilized then flown to a burn center in Boston.

The second patient was treated on scene.

CT State Police, Fire and Explosives Investigation unit are now investigating the incident.

Refresh the page and follow Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.