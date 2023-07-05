Summer Escapes
16-year old severely burned during fireworks incident

WFSB Eyewitness News at Noon Monday - Friday.
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - The Somers Fire Department responded to reports of a 16-year old girl with chest injuries after a fireworks incident.

They were sent to 699 Springfield Road in Somers on Tuesday and found two people injured.

After investigation, they learned that an illegal fireworks display stand tipped over and launched toward a crowd.

The 16-year old girl was transported ALS to Baystate Hospital in Springfield, where she was stabilized then flown to a burn center in Boston.

The second patient was treated on scene.

CT State Police, Fire and Explosives Investigation unit are now investigating the incident.

