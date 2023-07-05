4th of July activities in New Haven County impacted by weather

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) – Poor weather conditions on the 4th of July impacted outdoor activities in New Haven County.

Some were able to spend time outside before the bad weather hit, playing paddle ball and taking a dip in the sound.

One family spending time outside said July 4th is always an extra special holiday because it is also their daughter’s birthday.

“Mother nature doesn’t want to cooperate that good but we’re still hanging out here, we don’t care as long as we’re together, healthy, and happy. That’s what counts,” said dad Stephen Maruschak.

Some families opted to spend time inside at the movies.

The Cinemark in North Haven was packed with families on Tuesday.

“The 4th landed on a Tuesday. It’s an odd day not a weekend, so I think everyone’s like we’ve had enough hotdogs and hamburgers, why don’t we go to the movie theater?” said Laterrius Johnson.

Trampoline parks also had a lot of activity. One spot in Hamden was especially busy.

Kyle Paradis and his four kids started their day out at the beach but decided to find an activity inside when their tent broke.

“As soon as we set up it started downpouring,” said Paradis.

Fireworks have also been impacted. New Haven’s fireworks originally scheduled to July 4th were postponed on Wednesday due to weather.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.