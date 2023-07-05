Summer Escapes
Cleanup continues following flooding in Hartford’s North End

Flooding cleanup in Hartford's north end
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Several towns and cities are still cleaning up after Tuesday’s downpours and flooding.

Hartford was among the many cities that saw flooding, impacting many businesses and homes.

Star Hardware on Main Street was flooded for a fourth time on Tuesday. Owner Max Kothari said he is tired of the flooding happening over and over.

“We’ve been a fixture in Hartford for 110 years,” said Kothari. “This is the fourth time our hardware store got flooded. We just can’t take this anymore, the stress level of every time it rains.”

Kothari said because of the frequent flooding and associated costs, his business will be cutting down on the types of products sold.

“This could be managed better and there’s incompetency at the MDC level and at the city level,” said Kothari.

Mayor Bronin said the issue is outdated systems.

“The root of this problem is you have a storm sewer system across the state that was built for a different time and as storms that are really severe like we saw yesterday become more and more common, we are going to see more flooding across the state like this. That’s why it’s so important we make those investments,” said Mayor Bronin.

A few weeks ago, the state announced a $170 million investment towards solving flooding and sewage issues in the North End of Hartford.

It will take the state comptroller’s office a few weeks to set up an application process for funding.

Mayor Bronin urges business owners and home owners to document damage by taking photos and videos.

