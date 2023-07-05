Summer Escapes
Connecticut man dies in apparent drowning at Bolton Potholes

Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton...
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton potholes in Bolton Tuesday afternoon.(WCAX)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning at the Bolton Potholes in Bolton.

Police say it happened Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. They say Samuel Paprin, 20, of Greenwich, Connecticut, got caught in the rapids while swimming and became unresponsive. He was transported to the UVM Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

Richmond Rescue, the Richmond Fire Department and the Bolton Fire Department also participated in the recovery.

The Bolton Potholes are situated behind Smilie Memorial Elementary School. The swimming hole consists of three pools into which a series of waterfalls flow.

WCAX News was on the scene at the swimming hole minutes after first responders cleared the area. Witnesses to the incident, including a couple who said they helped pull Paprin from the water, said he jumped into the middle pool from a cliff. They said the current was strong and they described the spot where Paprin landed as a whirlpool.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

