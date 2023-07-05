Summer Escapes
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
By Susan Raff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Cities and towns in Connecticut are sending out car tax bills and, in some cases, it’s sticker shock.

People told Eyewitness News they are surprised by their bills. It all boils down to the value of your car.

In some cases, people bought a new car maybe last year or the year before, so you would think your car taxes would start going down.

But instead, their car taxes have gone up.

That’s what is causing a lot of the confusion.

“This year when I opened up the bill it was $100 more this year, this is the first time in 16 years that that’s ever happened,” said Carrie Kelly of New Milford.

Kelly bought a new Subaru Outback in 2021, but her car taxes went up. She feels the car is older and has depreciated.

Eyewitness News spoke to an assessor. This may have to do with the pandemic and the used cars that are now in demand.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

