Cooling Centers Available for Residents through Friday, July 7th, Sycamore Hills Pools Open

With the forecasted extreme temperatures expected through the rest of this week, the Town is designating Cooling Centers which will be available for residents to seek relief from the heat.

The Avon Free Public Library is located at 281 Country Club Road and staff can be reached at (860) 673-9712 with questions. Their Cooling Center will be available during their regular operating hours which can be viewed HERE.

The Avon Senior Center is located at 635 West Avon Road and staff can be reached at (860) 675-4355 with questions. Their Cooling Center will be available Wednesday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Sycamore Hills Pools are located at 635 West Avon Road and staff can be reached at (860) 409-4332 with questions.