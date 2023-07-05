Crash closes Route 8 south in Harwinton

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) – A crash has closed Route 8 south in Harwinton Tuesday evening.

It happened in the area of Exit 42, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m.

Injuries are reported, state police said.

The southbound side is closed between Exits 42 and 41, according to the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.