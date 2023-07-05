Summer Escapes
Crash closes Route 8 south in Harwinton

CT State Police. WFSB File
CT State Police. WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) – A crash has closed Route 8 south in Harwinton Tuesday evening.

It happened in the area of Exit 42, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m.

Injuries are reported, state police said.

The southbound side is closed between Exits 42 and 41, according to the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department.

No further information was available.

