CT’s extreme hot weather protocol goes into effect this afternoon

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first potential heat wave of the season could start on Wednesday.

The possibility had the governor schedule Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to go into effect at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the forecast indicated that temperatures over the next several days were expected to be very hot and humid.

The protocol will run through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Lamont said it’s the first time this season that the protocol has been enacted. Its purpose is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief from the hot conditions.

Lamont advised residents, particularly those are considered among the most vulnerable, to take precautions. He said cooling centers would be opening statewide. Anyone in need of a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 211 or viewing the list online at 211ct.org.

“We want to remind everyone – particularly those in the most vulnerable communities – that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org,” Lamont said. “Everyone should take the necessary precautions as the heat rises over the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.”

The following actions are implemented while Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol is enacted, according to Lamont’s office:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.

Municipalities and other partners submit information on the opening of cooling centers into the WebEOC, providing a real-time database on the availability of these locations statewide. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system to act as a clearinghouse to assist residents in locating a cooling center.

Regional coordinators from the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security monitor WebEOC in order to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.

The energy utility companies provide the state with regular updates regarding the impact of the weather conditions on their respective utilities throughout the duration of the protocol.

