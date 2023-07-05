Summer Escapes
Fake email claims UConn’s president died

Dr. Radenka Maric became the 17th President of the University of Connecticut in late September. She served as interim president since February.
Dr. Radenka Maric became the 17th President of the University of Connecticut in late September. She served as interim president since February.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Someone got into the University of Connecticut’s email system and sent out a fake message that claimed the school’s president had died.

The message, which students described as looking official, had a subject line that read “Unfortunate passing of [President] Radenka Maric.”

University spokesperson Stephanie Reitz told Channel 3 that an unauthorized user was able to gain access to the system and send out a fictitious message to the community overnight.

“Access to the university’s listservs is restricted and permission is needed to send messages through them,” Reitz said. “UConn’s IT department removed the messages from inboxes [Wednesday] morning, determined the avenue used to gain access, and took corrective action to prevent it from recurring.”

She said IT and UConn police are investigating the incident.

