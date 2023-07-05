Flag-themed apparel raises money for service dog training

(WFSB) - A Wallingford company is making it their mission to rescue dogs and train them as service animals for veterans.

Soldier Solutions has “road warriors” who drive around the east coast selling flag-themed apparel to raise money for service dog training.

Eyewitness News watched one of their Naugatuck road warriors in action and learned why the 4th means so much to her.

The set-up from Lisa Mezzio’s car to the front of D&D Liquors in Naugatuck is quick.

The hours selling flag, hoodies and t-shirts are long and even with the trained beckon of a carnival barker, the humidity could make the most-practiced vendor tense.

Yet Mezzio is calm on this Fourth of July.

“I try not to be pushy,” Mezzio said.

She lets her cause do the talking and the selling.

“We get service dogs for veterans,” said Mezzio. “We teamed up with a nonprofit called TADSAW. They rescue the dogs and train them and we pay for the training by selling the apparel.”

Mezzio herself is not a veteran, “but my whole family was, my father was a veteran, my grandfather,” she said.

She honors them in her own way with this mission that requires frequent travel, missing family events and skipping holidays.

“The reason we have this day is because of our veterans so I think while people are out having their barbecues and they’re with their families you know, take a second maybe to just say thank you,” said Mezzio.

“There’s no better day to do it than the Fourth of July Stars and Stripes,” said Connor Goggin, who bought apparel.

Mezzio said this is just the start of her busy season.

She’ll drive all over the country packing and re-packing boxes, setting up and breaking down over and over again.

Effort that’s worth it to her and made more meaningful on this day.

“I’d rather be out here for the cause,” said Mezzio.

