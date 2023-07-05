Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers

A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida. (Source: Cristy Cox/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - Swimmers in Florida got a bit of a scare over Independence Day weekend thanks to a shark swimming dangerously close.

The shark was reportedly spotted on Monday at Navarre Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Cristy Cox shared a video of the close encounter, showing several people in the water as the shark’s dorsal fin can be seen next to them in the shallow waters.

Several people are heard telling fellow swimmers to “Get out of the water!” With another saying, “Hurry, hurry.”

As people begin to clear the water and head to higher ground, the shark then disappears out of Cox’s view.

“That sucker came close!” a person is heard saying at the end of the video.

Florida authorities did not report any injuries that day regarding the shark but there have been several shark sightings so far this summer at Florida beaches.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Wednesday July 5. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Today is the start of a 3 day heat wave!
Flooding on Bishops Corner in West Hartford around 1 p.m.
Rainfall brings significant flooding around CT
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash
Jordan Green was arrested for the murder of Gregory Betsey on 370 Prospect Avenue.
Police arrest the suspect of a deadly shooting in Hartford

Latest News

FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne
Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says
FILE - Christmas Tree Shops' history dates back to the 1950s, when the original small holiday...
Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores
air conditioning unit
Cooling centers open around CT