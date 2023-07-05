Hartford pools open for the season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the perfect day to go for a swim.

Cities and towns are opening up their public pools and cooling centers to help residents fight the beat the heat.

The city of Hartford opened all four of their public pools, releasing a pool schedule and their list of summer programs.

On their list is a new program that will have swim teams providing instruction, competition, and fun at all four pools.

Pools will also be fully staffed with lifeguards all summer. The city is also working on having a year long life guard registration.

“Last year Mayor Bronin increased the starting salaries of lifeguards, and we are just really trying to build a pipeline amongst the people in our community,” said Kristina Baldwin

