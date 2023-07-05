Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hartford pools open for the season

Pools open in Hartford
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the perfect day to go for a swim.

Cities and towns are opening up their public pools and cooling centers to help residents fight the beat the heat.

The city of Hartford opened all four of their public pools, releasing a pool schedule and their list of summer programs.

On their list is a new program that will have swim teams providing instruction, competition, and fun at all four pools.

Pools will also be fully staffed with lifeguards all summer. The city is also working on having a year long life guard registration.

“Last year Mayor Bronin increased the starting salaries of lifeguards, and we are just really trying to build a pipeline amongst the people in our community,” said Kristina Baldwin

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is forecasting the first heat wave of 2023 will arrive this week.
Technical Discussion: Hotter through Friday, turning unsettled this weekend
A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Flooding on Bishops Corner in West Hartford around 1 p.m.
Rainfall brings significant flooding around CT
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash

Latest News

A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Pools open in Hartford
Pools open in Hartford
Shock over car tax bills
Shock over car tax bills
Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular steps off tonight
West Haven, New Haven to host fireworks shows Wednesday night