Killingworth home struck by lightning

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - A house was struck by lightning in Killingworth on Tuesday.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News it was just after 4 p.m. when she heard a loud bang.

It was a lightning strike that hit her cupola structure atop the home which is now covered by tarp.

She said it was fast acting by her, her husband and the Clinton and Killingworth fire departments that prevented this fire from being much worse.

“It sounded like an explosion and that’s pretty much what it was you could hear the electric explosion so it was significant. My husband was stellar he went and got the garden hose and washed down the wood, insulation and anything that was exposed. At this point we’re waiting for the insurance and fire abatement to know what we can and cannot do,” said Ellen Oppenheimer, the homeowner.

She said no one was injured and they are without power right now but have electricians coming Wednesday to restore power as quick as possible.

