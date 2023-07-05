Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man charged with assault on an elderly person following stabbing in Vernon

Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several charges following a reported stabbing that happened in Vernon on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect at 69-year-old Gary Gibson.

They said they responded to a home on Cemetery Road shortly after 11 p.m. The call was for a reported assault/stabbing.

“The victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment,” Vernon police said in a news release. “The male suspect was located on scene and taken into custody.”

Gibson was charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person, third-degree assault of an elderly person, and second-degree breach of peace.

The suspect was held on $100,000 bail and given an arraignment date of Wednesday at Tolland County Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
beach forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start.. Drier & Hot The Next Couple Days!
Jordan Green was arrested for the murder of Gregory Betsey on 370 Prospect Avenue.
Police arrest the suspect of a deadly shooting in Hartford
Flooding at Rocky Hill Condo Complex
Flooding forces evacuations at Rocky Hill condo complex
Flooding on Bishops Corner in West Hartford around 1 p.m.
Rainfall brings significant flooding around CT

Latest News

Dog rescue trailer stolen
Shoreline dog rescue trailer stolen over the weekend
WFSB File
Man dies days after Hartford moped crash
WalletHub released its report on the most and least energy expensive states.
Most energy-expensive states: Where CT ranks
beach forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start.. Drier & Hot The Next Couple Days!