Man charged with assault on an elderly person following stabbing in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several charges following a reported stabbing that happened in Vernon on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect at 69-year-old Gary Gibson.

They said they responded to a home on Cemetery Road shortly after 11 p.m. The call was for a reported assault/stabbing.

“The victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment,” Vernon police said in a news release. “The male suspect was located on scene and taken into custody.”

Gibson was charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person, third-degree assault of an elderly person, and second-degree breach of peace.

The suspect was held on $100,000 bail and given an arraignment date of Wednesday at Tolland County Superior Court.

