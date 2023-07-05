Summer Escapes
Man dies days after Hartford moped crash

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man died from injuries he suffered in a moped crash that happened over the weekend in Hartford.

Hartford police identified the man as 40-year-old German Fonseca of Hartford.

They said they were called to the intersection of Zion and Hamilton streets on Saturday just after 11 p.m.

The incident involved Fonseca, his moped, and another vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said they found the rider in the road with serious injuries.

Fonseca was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The person in the motor vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Officers said Fonseca succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

They called the investigation active and ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

