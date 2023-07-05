Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
There are flooding concerns until late Tuesday night because of excessive rainfall.
Technical Discussion: Heating up to end the work week!
Jordan Green was arrested for the murder of Gregory Betsey on 370 Prospect Avenue.
Police arrest the suspect of a deadly shooting in Hartford
Naugatuck Animal Control was contacted and responded to Route 8 North, in the area of exit 26,...
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
The Deep River Fire Department helped campers get off the island at Selden Neck State Park...
Rabid bobcat attacks camp counselor as he slept at Selden Neck Island in Lyme

Latest News

In Allegan County, Michigan, an errant mortar apparently shot sideways into a crowd of...
A fireworks explosion in western Michigan killed 1 woman and injured 9 other people
Woman killed and others injured in fireworks accident in Michigan
There are flooding concerns until late Tuesday night because of excessive rainfall.
Technical Discussion: Heating up to end the work week!
CT State Police. WFSB File
Crash closes Route 8 south in Harwinton