Milford home struck by lightning

Milford firefighters responded to a home that was struck by lightning on July 4.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A home in Milford was struck by lighting during Tuesday’s storms, firefighters said.

The Milford Fire Department reported that it responded to a structure fire as one of the storm cells went through on Tuesday night.

Firefighters discovered a house that had been struck by lightening.

They said significant damage was seen on chimney.

“Thermal imaging cameras were used to confirm there was no active fire,” they said. “There were no reports of any injuries.”

Thunderstorms caused damage across the state on Tuesday, including flooding.

