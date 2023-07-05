Most energy-expensive states: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut continues to rank among the most energy-expensive state in the country, according to an updated report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Wednesday its list of “2023′s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States.”

Researchers put Connecticut as the 4th most expensive for the second year in a row.

They said people across the country spend more than 6 percent of their income on utility bills.

WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia by using a special formula that accounted for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Here’s the breakdown of where Connecticut ranked for those metrics, which contributed to the overall rank:

Average monthly energy bill: $593

6th in price of electricity

37th in electricity consumption per consumer

7th in price of natural gas

4th in natural gas consumption per consumer

16th in price of motor fuel

45th in motor fuel consumption per driver

37th in price of home heating oil

15th in home heating oil consumption per consumer

In 2022, the average monthly energy bill in Connecticut was higher at $611, according to WalletHub. The state was also second in electricity prices.

The only states more expensive than Connecticut in 2023 were Wyoming, North Dakota, and Alaska.

The least expensive places were Texas, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.

See the full list on WalletHub’s website here.

