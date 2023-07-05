Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New CT Law expands renters’ rights: erases some eviction records, limits application fees

New CT Law expands renters’ rights: erases some eviction records, limits application fees
By Sam Smink
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A new Connecticut law is expanding renters’ rights, by erasing certain eviction records.

It’s something the I-Team first told you about in our Renters’ Rights series.

This was something that both tenant advocates and landlords agreed on.

Many renters told the I-Team, how difficult it was to find a new landlord who will rent to them if there is an eviction on their record.

Under this new law, the state’s judicial department will have to remove online records from eviction cases that were dismissed by the court or landlord, withdrawn by the court or landlord, or decided in favor of the tenant.

These records must be removed within 30 days and the records cannot be sold to tenant screening companies.

Now the law doesn’t officially take effect until July 1, 2024, but since it will affect all evictions, both before and after that date, Giovanna Shay with Greater Hartford Legal Aid says between and then, if you face an eviction, try to settle.

“In light of this change, it’s really important to think about trying to resolve your eviction in a way that your landlord agrees to withdraw the case in court,” says Giovanna Shay. “That the landlord agrees that if you comply with all the conditions, they will withdraw the eviction.”

There are some additional renters’ rights in the law that will start in October:

Including a provision that says landlords can only charge up to $50 for a tenant screening report and they must give a copy to the tenant.

The landlord also can’t charge any application fees beyond a security deposit, first month’s rent, key or special equipment deposit.

Landlords will also be required to offer potential renters a walk-through of the unit before they sign the lease. A checklist, created by the Department of Housing, will need to be filled out.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is forecasting the first heat wave of 2023 will arrive this week.
Technical Discussion: Hotter through Friday, turning unsettled this weekend
A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Flooding on Bishops Corner in West Hartford around 1 p.m.
Rainfall brings significant flooding around CT
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash

Latest News

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular steps off tonight
West Haven, New Haven to host fireworks shows Wednesday night
Flooding cleanup in Hartford's north end
Cleanup continues following flooding in Hartford’s North End
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is forecasting the first heat wave of 2023 will arrive this week.
Technical Discussion: Hotter through Friday, turning unsettled this weekend
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year