New CT Law expands renters’ rights: erases some eviction records, limits application fees

(WFSB) - A new Connecticut law is expanding renters’ rights, by erasing certain eviction records.

It’s something the I-Team first told you about in our Renters’ Rights series.

This was something that both tenant advocates and landlords agreed on.

Many renters told the I-Team, how difficult it was to find a new landlord who will rent to them if there is an eviction on their record.

Under this new law, the state’s judicial department will have to remove online records from eviction cases that were dismissed by the court or landlord, withdrawn by the court or landlord, or decided in favor of the tenant.

These records must be removed within 30 days and the records cannot be sold to tenant screening companies.

Now the law doesn’t officially take effect until July 1, 2024, but since it will affect all evictions, both before and after that date, Giovanna Shay with Greater Hartford Legal Aid says between and then, if you face an eviction, try to settle.

“In light of this change, it’s really important to think about trying to resolve your eviction in a way that your landlord agrees to withdraw the case in court,” says Giovanna Shay. “That the landlord agrees that if you comply with all the conditions, they will withdraw the eviction.”

There are some additional renters’ rights in the law that will start in October:

Including a provision that says landlords can only charge up to $50 for a tenant screening report and they must give a copy to the tenant.

The landlord also can’t charge any application fees beyond a security deposit, first month’s rent, key or special equipment deposit.

Landlords will also be required to offer potential renters a walk-through of the unit before they sign the lease. A checklist, created by the Department of Housing, will need to be filled out.

