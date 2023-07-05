Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘One of the worst tragedies’: 6-year-old dies after being bitten by dog

A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.
A 6-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries from a dog bite, officials say.(photosbyjim via Canva)
By Bailey Striepling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a child has died after he was bitten by a dog.

WWSB reports that a 6-year-old boy suffered severe injuries from a dog bite that occurred Tuesday morning.

North Port police said the child was airlifted to a hospital with extensive traumatic injuries to his upper torso area but later died.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Sarasota County Animal Services says staff took a 3-year-old pit bull mix believed to be involved from the home. Police said they are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life,” Garrison said.

According to police, their investigation remains ongoing, and no one is immediately facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is forecasting the first heat wave of 2023 will arrive this week.
Technical Discussion: Hotter through Friday, turning unsettled this weekend
A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash
Flooding on Bishops Corner in West Hartford around 1 p.m.
Rainfall brings significant flooding around CT

Latest News

Good Samaritan finds missing K9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment
Pools open in Hartford
Hartford pools open for the season
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application