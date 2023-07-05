Teen shot multiple times inside New London convenience store

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A 19-year-old victim was shot inside a convenience store in New London early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were called to the area of 1 Ocean Ave. around 3 a.m. for the reported shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim.

They said they learned that the victim was driven to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, for potential life-threatening injuries.

“The 19-year-old male victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is currently listed in critical condition,” New London police said in a news release.

Police said three male suspects fled the scene on foot.

They said the incident did not appear to be a random act.

