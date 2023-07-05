Summer Escapes
19-year-old killed in crash in Westbrook

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 19-year-old from Westbrook died in a car accident on Tuesday.

State police responded to the report of a car accident on 679 Old Clinton Road around 12:21 p.m.

For an unknown reason, the driver of a 2002 Honda Accord drove off the road and struck a tree.

Police say the driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Nathaniel Appell.

The accident is still under investigation by state police.

