Caught on camera: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles on Route 72

A state police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles on Route 72 in New Britain Tuesday evening.

The trooper was placing flares in the road because of a previous crash, state police said.

Two cars slid on the wet pavement and just missed hitting the trooper. One of the vehicles slammed into the trooper’s parked cruiser up ahead.

The trooper was not injured.

State police posted video of the close call on social media.

Police reminded drivers to slow down when roads are wet.

“This video shows the dramatic event unfolding… and reminds all drivers that when roads are wet, driving speeds should be reduced to avoid hydroplaning and potential collisions,” state police said. “With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected!”

