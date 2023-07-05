West Haven, New Haven to host fireworks shows Wednesday night

(WFSB) – Two cities along the shoreline are not done celebrating the Fourth just yet.

After getting postponed due to weather, both New Haven and West Haven will put on their annual firework shows Wednesday night.

West Haven traditionally puts on its Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular every July 3, but mother nature had other plans.

The city is ready to go tonight.

Captain Thomas Boulevard is closed off to give you that block party feel with several food trucks.

The fireworks that will be launched from Bradley Point later tonight.

“West Haven does an amazing display,” said Melissa Ortiz.

Ortiz staked her tarp to get the perfect spot more than 10 hours before the first firework takes flight.

“We come every year. I’ve lived in West Haven my whole life. Come down early, get a spot right in front of the ropes so we have a beautiful view, no one in front of us which is really nice,” Ortiz said.

She arrived before the fireworks themselves, which got trucked in late Wednesday morning.

“It’s a lot of hard work on the part of a lot of people. The police department, the fire department, public works, and the committee itself, we raised the money to pay for the show,” said Sandy McCauley, Co-Chair for the West Haven Fireworks Committee.

McCauley said this year that ended up being more than $20,000 to put on the fireworks.

In addition to the show there’s food trucks, a craft fair and live music.

If you’re going to watch, there’s a few things you should know.

Several roads will be closed and there’s no parking in the neighborhoods around the beaches.

Parking is available first come first serve in the beach lots and at West Haven High School. It’s $20 for out-of-town visitors, by using the city’s new web based parking app, but free for residents who are paid up on their registration and car taxes.

Police officers will also be posted at beach access points, with all bags subject to search, and no alcohol or open fires allowed on the beach.

While crews are setting up for West Haven’s largest one day event, drawing tens of thousands of spectators along its three miles of public beaches with two neighboring cities putting on shows tonight, it’s just another option for those looking to celebrate.

“I find it very exciting that New Haven is having theirs the same night. I think it will help all of us, share the crowd so to speak,” said McCauley.

“It’s just a beautiful event. West Haven has one of the best beaches and we absolutely have one of the best fireworks display in the area,” said Ortiz.

The show is expected to start around 9:15 p.m. - 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

The city is reminding people because of the road closures if you’re parked in one of the lots along the beach, your car is going to have to stay there until everything wraps up later tonight.

