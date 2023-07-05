What to know before traveling back home today

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are preparing for a busy travel day on Wednesday morning.

Dense fog advisories are in effect for portions of Connecticut as many prepare to return home following the July 4th holiday.

One of the biggest travel challenges on Wednesday is poor visibility.

Be prepared to slow down and drive defensively in areas of thick fog.

But as far as road safety and traffic forecasts go, law enforcement has some advice.

According to the latest statistics from the state police, troopers have had their hands full this extended holiday weekend, completing almost 6,200 calls for service.

State police responded to over 411 motor vehicle collisions, and one of the crashes in Westbrook was deadly.

Over 34 motorists were arrested for DUI over the July 4th weekend.

Last year there were only 299 crashes over the same time period.

Stay alert and minimize distractions behind the wheel, and do not drive if you are intoxicated in any way.

The state police are advising motorists to avoid traveling today between the hours of 3-6 p.m.

That’s when the highest volume of cars is expected to be on the road.

