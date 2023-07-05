Woman found shot to death in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman was found to have been shot to death in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.

Waterbury police said they responded to an area of Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street around 4:30 a.m.

On July 5, Waterbury police taped off an area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street after they found the body of a woman who had been shot. (WFSB)

They received a report that said there was an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have been on the scene gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.

