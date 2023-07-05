Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman found shot to death in Waterbury

A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury the morning of July 5, police said.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman was found to have been shot to death in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.

Waterbury police said they responded to an area of Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street around 4:30 a.m.

On July 5, Waterbury police taped off an area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street after they...
On July 5, Waterbury police taped off an area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street after they found the body of a woman who had been shot.(WFSB)

They received a report that said there was an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have been on the scene gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start.. Drier & Hot The Next Couple Days!
Jordan Green was arrested for the murder of Gregory Betsey on 370 Prospect Avenue.
Police arrest the suspect of a deadly shooting in Hartford
Flooding at Rocky Hill Condo Complex
Flooding forces evacuations at Rocky Hill condo complex
Waterbury animal shelter searches for home for longtime resident
Waterbury animal shelter searches for home for longtime resident

Latest News

beach forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A Foggy Start.. Drier & Hot The Next Couple Days!
Flooding on Bishops Corner in West Hartford around 1 p.m.
Rainfall brings significant flooding around CT
Today wraps up one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year.
What to know before traveling back home today
beach forecast - WFSB
FORECAST: Foggy start, then drier and hot