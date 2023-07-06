Summer Escapes
2 stolen vehicles pursued by police in Simsbury and Bloomfield

Simsbury Road was closed in Bloomfield on July 6 while police investigated a stolen vehicle...
Simsbury Road was closed in Bloomfield on July 6 while police investigated a stolen vehicle crash.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police from several towns were involved in an overnight pursuit of a couple of stolen vehicles.

Simsbury Road by Route 218 was closed Thursday morning on the Bloomfield/West Hartford side.

Simsbury police pursued a stolen white BMW in their town, according to Bloomfield police.

The vehicle entered Bloomfield by way of Simsbury Road.

Bloomfield police said by the time they entered the fray, they saw two vehicles, the drivers of which traveled at a high rate of speed.

The drivers passed through Hall Boulevard and Simsbury Road toward West Hartford.

“A Bloomfield PD officer engaged in the pursuit of the vehicle through Bloomfield and into West Hartford,” said Capt. Stephen Hajdasz, Bloomfield police. “Once sight was lost of the fleeing vehicles, the pursuit was disengaged by the Bloomfield PD officer.”

Another Bloomfield officer discovered a crash in front of the Tumble Brook Country Club on Simsbury Road.

“A Ford Fusion was found abandoned, upside down, with no passengers/operator,” Hajdasz said. “The vehicle was reported stolen out of Enfield.”

Bloomfield police said the vehicle collided with an utility pole, which completely severed the pole.

A Hartford police K9 officer responded to the scene and tried to track the people in the Fusion. However, no one was found.

Bloomfield officers searched the area for anyone who may have been hurt. No one was found in that search as well.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

