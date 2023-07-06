2 taken to the hospital after tree falls on home in Thompson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) – A child and an adult were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a tree fell on a home in Thompson.
Fire officials said it happened at a home on Old Turnpike Road around 2:30 p.m.
A 3-year-old child was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to Quinebaug Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Bodreau.
A 61-year-old woman was taken to UMass-Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, Massachusetts, Bodreau said.
The victims are a grandson and grandmother, fire officials confirmed.
This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.