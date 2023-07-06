Summer Escapes
Bill aims to protect kids from online dangers

Lawmakers are taking steps to hold Big Tech accountable.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers continue to try to take steps to hold “big tech” companies accountable for online dangers to children.

On Thursday at 11 a.m. in New Haven, they said they will join advocates and doctors to reintroduce “The Kids Online Safety Act.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he will hold a roundtable discussion with clinicians, advocates, and teens.

The proposal will be discussed and topics will range from toxic content and harmful algorithms to the negative impact social media can have on mental health.

Blumenthal said he’s reintroducing the bill with Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Both senators said the goal is to create clearer boundaries about when and where “big tech” should be held accountable.

The discussion was set to happen at the Clifford Beers Community Care Center in Hamden.

