Crash closes I-395 south in Waterford
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A two-vehicle crash has closed part of I-395 south in Waterford Thursday evening.
The southbound side is closed between Exits 3 and 5, according to the Department of Transportation.
One lane is open on the northbound side, state police said.
A commercial motor vehicle is involved in the crash, according to authorities.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
