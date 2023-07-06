Summer Escapes
Crash closes I-395 south in Waterford

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A two-vehicle crash has closed part of I-395 south in Waterford Thursday evening.

The southbound side is closed between Exits 3 and 5, according to the Department of Transportation.

One lane is open on the northbound side, state police said.

A commercial motor vehicle is involved in the crash, according to authorities.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

You can follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

