Crash involving motorcycle closes Cromwell Avenue in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Part of Cromwell Avenue (Route 3) in Rocky Hill is closed Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to police.

Police said a motorcycle and car collided on Cromwell Avenue at Cold Spring Road.

The road will be closed between Brook Street and DiPietro Drive for a few hours, police said.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team has been notified because of the seriousness of the crash, police said.

