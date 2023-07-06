Firefighters make quick work of church fire in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews quickly doused a fire at a church in Wallingford on Thursday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to the Church of the Resurrection on Pond Hill Road around 6 a.m. for a smoke or fire alarm notification.

Parishioners arrived there around the same time for an event.

Both firefighters and parishioners saw smoke coming from the front doors, according to a battalion chief.

Firefighters said they found a small fire in a room located just off a foyer.

The battalion chief told Channel 3 that the church had been undergoing some renovations, and that could have played a role in the fire. However, the exact cause remained under investigation.

No one was hurt and damage to the building was minimal.

Firefighters said the church should be good to open for events on Thursday.

