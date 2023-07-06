Summer Escapes
The importance of having a clean air filter in your vehicle

Wildfire smoke's impact on car air filters
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Amid air quality concerns, Eyewitness News is digging deeper into how to keep you and your families safe.

That includes making sure you’re not breathing unhealthy air through your car.

Channel 3 spoke with Roggi’s Auto Shop in Hartford.

They are seeing more dirty air filters inside cars as smoke continues from the Canadian wildfires.

Often, customers don’t realize those filters need to be changed.

“In this particular case, this would be a filter that you definitely want to change,” said Jeffrey Ingraham, Service Advisor Consultant at Roggi’s Auto.

Ingraham showed what the cabin air filter looks like inside of a Honda Civic.

“This one looks like it probably hasn’t been changed in a couple years based on the condition of it,” Ingraham said.

Take a look at the dirty filter compared with a brand new one.

“There’s particles inside the air that are coming inside so you wanna trap and keep those particles outside so you’re not breathing bad stuff in,” said Ingraham.

Ingraham said the shop is seeing more dirty filters lately.

“We are coming across quite a few dirty filters. They are working, they’re providing that protection for you. Absolutely we are seeing dirty filters and we are changing them,” he said.

Those filters should be checked and maintained regularly. They should be replaced a minimum of once a year.

“That filter is there to protect you from inhaling all the pollutants from the outside whether you’re driving in dusty conditions or the air quality outside is smoky, it filters out those imperfections to help keep you safe,” said Ingraham.

With the ongoing Canadian wildfires, Governor Ned Lamont is encouraging residents to sign up to receive daily updates on the air quality in Connecticut.

For air quality data from AirNow, click HERE.

