Man in critical condition after shooting on Evergreen Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was shot on Wednesday night in Hartford.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night to 137 Evergreen Avenue after receiving calls for a person shot.

Responding officers located a gunshot wound victim on Evergreen Avenue.

The victim, a male in his 40s, was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

An investigation has been launched and it remains active and ongoing, according to Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS(8477).

