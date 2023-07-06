Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man in critical condition after shooting on Evergreen Avenue

A person was shot on Wednesday night in Hartford.
A man was shot in Hartford on Wednesday night.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was shot on Wednesday night in Hartford.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night to 137 Evergreen Avenue after receiving calls for a person shot.

Responding officers located a gunshot wound victim on Evergreen Avenue.

The victim, a male in his 40s, was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

An investigation has been launched and it remains active and ongoing, according to Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Ch. 3 for Updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Teenage girl hurt by fireworks at 4th of July party
16-year-old severely burned during fireworks incident
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash
State trooper nearly hit by vehicles on Route 72 in New Britain.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles on Route 72
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
Connecticut residents surprised over higher car tax bills this year

Latest News

heat wave hot temperatures generic
Gov. Lamont activates CT’s extreme hot weather protocol
The incident first unfolded inside a train and carried on onto the platform.
Police search for 2 men after ‘life-threatening’ shooting at Union Station
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Hotter today than yesterday! Turning unsettled this weekend.
The incident first unfolded inside a train and carried on onto the platform.
Person shot at Union Station in New Haven