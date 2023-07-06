Manchester road closes after dump truck hits traffic light wires

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police closed a road in Manchester on Thursday morning after a dump truck hit traffic light wires.

They said it happened on Pleasant Valley Road.

Police closed the road from Buckland Street to the Interstate 84 on-ramp. The I-84 eastbound exit 62 off ramp was also closed.

They warned that it could be a lengthy closure and advised drivers to find alternate routes.

