Manchester road closes after dump truck hits traffic light wires

A dump truck struck traffic light wires in Manchester the morning of July 6, according to police.
A dump truck struck traffic light wires in Manchester the morning of July 6, according to police.(Manchester police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police closed a road in Manchester on Thursday morning after a dump truck hit traffic light wires.

They said it happened on Pleasant Valley Road.

Police closed the road from Buckland Street to the Interstate 84 on-ramp. The I-84 eastbound exit 62 off ramp was also closed.

They warned that it could be a lengthy closure and advised drivers to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

