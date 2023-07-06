Manchester road closes after dump truck hits traffic light wires
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police closed a road in Manchester on Thursday morning after a dump truck hit traffic light wires.
They said it happened on Pleasant Valley Road.
Police closed the road from Buckland Street to the Interstate 84 on-ramp. The I-84 eastbound exit 62 off ramp was also closed.
They warned that it could be a lengthy closure and advised drivers to find alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
