Milford man accused of sexually assaulting young person over course of 2 years

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several sexual assault charges for abusing a young person in Milford over a two year period.

Milford police charged Anthony Lake, 46, with aggravated first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

They said they first received a report about the sexual abuse of a juvenile on June 19. The abuse supposedly happened in Milford between 2019 and 2021.

Milford police’s Special Investigations Unit and the state Department of Children and Families investigated.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Anthony Lake allegedly did have inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile victim in Milford, starting in 2019 and ending in 2021,” police said in a news release.

Lake was taken into custody on July 5 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Milford Superior Court.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.