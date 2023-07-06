Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Milford man accused of sexually assaulting young person over course of 2 years

Anthony Lake faces sexual assault charges, according to the Milford Police Department.
Anthony Lake faces sexual assault charges, according to the Milford Police Department.(Milford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces several sexual assault charges for abusing a young person in Milford over a two year period.

Milford police charged Anthony Lake, 46, with aggravated first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

They said they first received a report about the sexual abuse of a juvenile on June 19. The abuse supposedly happened in Milford between 2019 and 2021.

Milford police’s Special Investigations Unit and the state Department of Children and Families investigated.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Anthony Lake allegedly did have inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile victim in Milford, starting in 2019 and ending in 2021,” police said in a news release.

Lake was taken into custody on July 5 after a warrant for his arrest was issued by Milford Superior Court.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Teenage girl hurt by fireworks at 4th of July party
16-year-old severely burned during fireworks incident
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
Connecticut residents surprised over higher car tax bills this year
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash
State trooper nearly hit by vehicles on Route 72 in New Britain.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles on Route 72

Latest News

Rep. Maryam Khan during a news conference on July 6.
CT’s first Muslim state rep. speaks about attack on her at prayer service in Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday July 6. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Hotter today than yesterday! Turning unsettled this weekend.
Police identified the Jane Doe as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year-old case
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Two men shot in Meriden overnight