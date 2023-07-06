Norwich firefighters say equipment from the city is failing them

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Norwich say the city-provided equipment they use is failing them.

“We don’t end up getting there, so we have to call someone else for help and it’s a delay of service,” Norwich Firefighters Union 892 President Michael Podzaline said.

Fire engines are breaking down and the equipment on the trucks is failing often, Podzaline said.

“We try and get there to help as soon as possible,” Podzaline said.

Take for example Squad A. It’s a 2001 Ferrera Pumper that’s been in use for about 11,000 hours. This is likely the first truck to arrive to your home if you call 911. The manufacturer recommends taking that truck out of that role after 15 years. In Norwich, it’s been 22.

“It is beyond our own fleet maintenance director’s thoughts on what a front-line piece should be,” Podzaline said.

That truck isn’t the only issue for Norwich firefighters. Down the road from headquarters, at Engine 2 in the Greenville part of town, the reserve engine there is a 1995 Simon LTI Aerial Ladder.

While Engine 2′s daily driver is in the shop, this 28-year-old truck is the go-to for firefighters assigned there.

“That engine is getting too old and too expensive to upkeep to even be a reserve engine,” Podzaline said.

Trucks at each of the city’s two firehouses aren’t making the grade. Podzaline says city council won’t give the department the cash to replace them, which could be between $600,000 and $800,000 per truck.

In a statement to Channel 3, Norwich City Council President Pro-Tempore Joe DeLucia said,

“I’m worried about the safety concerns with these older fire trucks. Mr. Raymond from fleet maintenance has identified a number of issues with the trucks in the paid department.”

DeLucia says he plans to work with other councilors to get a plan solidified on replacing the aging equipment and engines.

Podzaline says he’s hoping that’s as soon as next budget cycle. However, even if the cash is approved, he says it could be some time before the trucks are even delivered due to supply chain issues.

“If we order that tomorrow, it’s two plus years until it is here serving the citizens of Norwich and the firefighters,” Podzaline said.

