Person shot at Union Station in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was shot at Union Station in New Haven Wednesday evening, according to the city.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, according to Rick Fontana, New Haven’s Director of Emergency Management.

New Haven Police, Connecticut State Police, MTA Police and Amtrak Police are responding.

New Haven Line service is suspended between West Haven and New Haven due to police activity. The 8:41pm train from New Haven to Grand Central is canceled. Customers will be accommodated by the 9:35pm train from New Haven to Grand Central. pic.twitter.com/cyczVB1CS7 — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) July 6, 2023

No further information was available.

