Person shot at Union Station in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A person was shot at Union Station in New Haven Wednesday evening, according to the city.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, according to Rick Fontana, New Haven’s Director of Emergency Management.

New Haven Police, Connecticut State Police, MTA Police and Amtrak Police are responding.

No further information was available.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

