Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Proposal saved by officers who helped man find engagement ring lost on beach

A man proposing to his girlfriend almost lost the opportunity when he lost the ring. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The perfect proposal on a beautiful South Carolina beach was the plan for a man from Tennessee.

But accidentally losing the ring along the way was not.

Last Saturday night he was preparing to propose to his girlfriend on Grand Strand beach when he discovered the ring was no longer in his pocket. The man said they had been taking photos in different places along the beach but when they got to the final location where he was intending to propose the ring was gone.

He flagged down Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Beach Patrol officers to tell them about the lost engagement ring. Officers John Lively, Sean Owens and Zachary Stashick quickly began searching the last known locations.

Officer Shon McCluskey and K-9 Goggles also joined in on the search along with a community member with their metal detector after overhearing what was going on.

Shortly after searching with the detector, the ring was located and returned to the man to continue his proposal.

And at the end of the night, the woman ended up saying “Yes!”

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found shot to death in the area of Hillside Avenue and Kellogg Street in Waterbury...
Woman found shot to death in Waterbury
Teenage girl hurt by fireworks at 4th of July party
16-year-old severely burned during fireworks incident
Connecticut residents surprised over higher tax bills this year
Connecticut residents surprised over higher car tax bills this year
The incident first unfolded inside a train and carried on onto the platform.
2 men sought following New Haven train station shooting
Injuries were reported in a crash on Rt. 8 in Harwinton.
Wolcott man killed in Harwinton Route 8 south crash

Latest News

FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after East Palestine derailment
Rep. Maryam Khan during a news conference on July 6.
CT’s first Muslim state rep. speaks about attack on her at prayer service in Hartford
The Eagles are heading on the road for what they say will be their "final" tour.
The Eagles announce their final tour after 52 years as a band
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father-in-law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Families confront the Texas Walmart gunman in court. Some forgive him, others want the death penalty
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there