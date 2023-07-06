Summer Escapes
State police: Driver clocked at 130 mph on Route 2

Justin Davenport
Justin Davenport(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly reached speeds of more than 130 mph on Route 2, according to state police.

Justin Keith Davenport, 36, of Hartford, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, disobeying a signal of officer, and interfering with an officer.

State police said the incident happened on May 31.

A trooper saw the driver of a BMW sedan traveling at high speeds on Route 2 west in Colchester, authorities said.

The operator was clocked driving at speeds in excess of 130 mph as he drove into Glastonbury and East Hartford, state police said.

“Once the BMW slowed for traffic in a construction pattern in the area of Route 2 westbound Exit 5, the Trooper activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted a motor vehicle stop,” state police said.

Authorities said the driver hit a construction pattern barrier and drove recklessly through the construction zone to try and escape the trooper.

The trooper did not engage the BMW in a pursuit.

A short time later, police saw the BMW stopped at a red light on the Founder’s Bridge entering Hartford, police said.

The trooper initiated a “stop stick” and deflated one of the BMW’s tires, said police.

“Once again, the Trooper attempted a motor vehicle stop as the accused continued into the busy downtown Hartford district, but the accused again attempted to engage the Trooper in pursuit. The Trooper did not engage in a pursuit,” state police said.

State police identified Davenport as the suspect after an investigation that lasted several weeks.

Davenport was taken into custody on Thursday without incident.

He was released from Troop H in Hartford after posting a $25,000 bond, state police said. He is set to appear in court on July 28.

