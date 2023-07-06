Story about Southington boy surprised with shopping spree reaches YouTuber ‘Mr. Beast’

(WFSB) - Eyewitness News has an update a story about a cruel prank on a Southington boy.

We first brought you this story Monday night.

The boy’s favorite YouTuber, Mr. Beast, saw our story and is now working to make things right.

Our story about 8-year-old Gabe has more than 600,000 views on TikTok alone.

Now multiple influencers are reaching out trying to explain what happened and help.

You may remember these photos and Gabe’s big smile.

The Southington Commission for Persons with Disabilities and Target came together to give Gabe a shopping spree.

That’s because the day prior, pranksters had told Gabe they were working with his favorite youtuber Mr. Beast, but they weren’t.

The men ran away after promising Gabe a shopping cart challenge.

It turns out this so-called “prank” is a TikTok trend started by the creator Kendrick Curry.

He reached out to Eyewitness News, wanting to clear his name.

Curry said this wasn’t him, and he feels bad the prank was used on someone so young.

“I feel like when it comes to somebody of his age, it’s kind of a little bit on the wrong side I would say,” Curry said. “I just hope he’s ok.”

Curry said he has reached out to Gabe’s dad to see if there’s anything he can do.

Mr. Beast’s team has also reached out to Channel 3, wanting to connect with the family.

Eyewitness News talked to Gabe’s dad, TJ, as well.

TJ said he was never looking for all this attention but hopes this story reminds people to think of how their actions impact others.

