Two men shot in Meriden overnight

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The shooting of two men have police in Meriden scouring an apartment complex for evidence.

The Meriden Police Department said it was at the Spring Hill Apartments near Crown Street on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 12 a.m., police said two people were admitted to MidState Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

“As police arrived, they met with both individuals, who were struck by gunfire,” police said in a news release. “Both males, who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, were uncooperative with police and provided limited information.”

Police said they were still working to determine exactly where this shooting happened.

“We emphasize to the public that, even with uncooperative individuals, we still fully investigate these types of incidents,” they said.

They confirmed to Channel 3 that they were at the Spring Hill Apartments in connection with the incident.

Shell casings were found in the area of the apartments.

They said he shots were fired in the general area overnight.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.