Waterbury firefighters staying cool in the extreme heat

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are used to shouldering some extra weight in hot temperatures like these.

They routinely sweat through strenuous work while carrying 70 pounds of equipment.

Waterbury firefighters have an added challenge Thursday.

It’s hot, but it’s also a little hazy.

Waterbury fire officials sent out a notice Thursday to their staff, saying the air quality in the city is still a little diminished from the Canadian wildfires.

That combined with the heat means firefighters need to take extra breaks and pay close attention to how they are feeling to make sure they are breathing ok and staying hydrated.

Fire officials are pushing hydration before shifts even begin.

“Sixteen ounces of water prior to shift to hydrate themselves and then continuously to drink water throughout the day,” said Steven Noreika, Battalion Chief Director of Training. “Urban environments do have a different topography than suburban or rural environments where, yes we do have a lot of black top and city streets that can generate heat.”

A big part of staying hydrated for firefighters is monitoring their urine output and the color, something we should all keep an eye on when the weather is hot. You want to make sure you are literally in the clear here.

