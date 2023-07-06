West Haven police identified woman from a 44-year old case

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven Police Department thanked the community for their assistance in helping receive full funding of a DNA and genealogy testing for a 1979 Jane Doe case.

The skeletal remains of a White woman were found in April 1979 on what was then, the New Haven Water Company property, located off of Derby Avenue.

The woman was known as just Jane Doe for 44 years. forty-four (44) years, was known only as Jane Doe.

Police announced that the remains have been identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott, also known as “Sally” by her family, born August 3, 1940, in Manhattan, New York.

With the Jane Doe now identified, a preliminary investigation was conducted police revealing that Ms. Abbott was only 29-years old at the time of her disappearance from New Haven in July of 1970.

The investigation into the death of Ms. Abbott did not yield any definitive conclusions with regard to her manner and cause of death.

After consulting with the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner the cause of death will remain undetermined.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to Ms. Abbott is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 937-3905.

